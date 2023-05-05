News
8 dead in Serbia shooting
8 dead in Serbia shooting
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Eight people were killed and at least 14 injured in Serbia's second mass shooting this week, BBC News reported.

The gunman fired an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle near a village 60km south of Belgrade.

The interior ministry said the suspect—who reportedly fled the scene—was arrested after "an extensive search."

A teenager killed nine at a Belgrade school on Wednesday, the worst shooting the country had seen in years.

On Friday morning, Serbian media said that special police forces had arrived at the villages of Mladenovac and Dubona, where the latest shooting occurred.

Photos from the scene show police officers stopping cars at checkpoints as they try to locate the gunman. A helicopter, drones and multiple police patrols also searched for the suspect in the area around Dubona.

Reports on local media say a 20-year-old man started firing at people with an automatic weapon after having an argument with a police officer in a park in Dubona on Thursday evening.

The man is then said to have proceeded to shoot people from a car, killing at least eight people and wounding many more.
