shamshyan.com: Man dies at Yerevan international airport
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic incident took place Thursday at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan, shamshyan.com reports.

At around 10:55pm, the operational control center of the Armenian police received a call from the medical center of Zvartnots airport to that there was a dead body at the border guard zone of the airport.

The police and investigators who arrived at the scene found out that the deceased was Ararat Province resident Khachatur Kh., 65, who, after checking in for the Yerevan-Mineralnye Vody flight, had crossed the border guard zone, where he felt ill and was pronounced dead.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, no traces of violence were found on the body.

A forensic medical examination of the body has been ordered.
