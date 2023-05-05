Armenia MP is elected Black Sea Economic Cooperation vice president (PHOTOS)

Babken Tunyan, an MP of the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and deputy chair of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, was elected vice president of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).
"At the 61st plenary session of the General Assembly of Black Sea Economic Cooperation, I was elected to the position of vice president of the organization," Tunyan wrote on Facebook.
Tunyan added that he will speak more thoroughly about this ongoing session in the coming days.
The summit of the heads of the parliaments of the member countries dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly is being held in Ankara. The Armenian delegation, led by NA speaker Alen Simonyan, had left for the Turkish capital on Wednesday to attend this event.