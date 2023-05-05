shamshyan.com: Man found dead in pit dug in Gyumri

A tragic incident took place in Shirak Province of Armenia Friday morning, shamshyan.com reports.
At around 9:30am, the operational management center of the Shirak provincial police department received a call informing that there was a dead body in a pit that was dug at an intersection in Gyumri.
The police and investigators who were dispatched to the scene found a man's dead body in the aforementioned pit.
According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, no traces of violence were found on the body.
A murder investigation has been launched into this incident.
A forensic medical examination of the body has been order
The police and the investigative department are trying to find out the identity of this man.