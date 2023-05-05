Iran declares 4 Azerbaijani diplomats persona non grata

Armenia premier sends condolence letter to Serbia president

Peskov confirms plans for meeting between Russia’s Putin, Armenia’s Pashinyan next week in Moscow

Armenia legislature speaker: Establishing peace in this region is impossible without Turkey

Borrell calls to strip EU countries of veto power in foreign policy issues

PM on Armenia opposition: Before, they threw things, fought in parliament but now we started listening to each other

Parliament speaker does not want Nemesis statue installation to be perceived in Turkey as Armenia foreign policy

Armenia’s Aig-1 solar project environmental impact assessment gets approved

Armenia MPs, led by PM Pashinyan, meet with Czech Republic Chamber of Deputies speaker

2 cars collide on Armenia’s Vanadzor-Spitak motorway, one of 5 injured is a minor

Armenia nuclear plant 2nd power unit undergoing annual planned maintenance starting from today

Ex-president Robert Kocharyan meets with opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MPs

shamshyan.com: Man found dead in pit dug in Gyumri

World oil prices going up

Armenia MP is elected Black Sea Economic Cooperation vice president (PHOTOS)

shamshyan.com: Man dies at Yerevan international airport

8 dead in Serbia shooting

US ambassador announces $17.3M investments in Armenia media sector

VOA: Impossible to achieve lasting peace without settlement of Karabakh status issue, says James Warlick

Newspaper: Armenia ruling party prays no document will be signed with Azerbaijan after Washington talks

Blinken hosts closing session of discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization (PHOTOS)

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers close their negotiations in USA with "advanced mutual understanding"

Armenia and Azerbaijan are very much within the reach of an agreement. Blinken

Pashinyan meets with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament

We consider it necessary to send an international fact-finding mission to NK and Lachin Corridor. Nikol Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Moskow next week

Meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia and President of the Czech Republic held in Prague

Anna Hakobyan met with the Czech Defense Minister (photo)

Nikol Pashinyan and Petr Fiala sign a joint Declaration

Nikol Pashinyan participates in a discussion at the Center for Transatlantic Relations in Prague (live)

Zelensky hopes that Ukraine will join NATO in the future

OSCE: Forced deportation of Ukrainian children is a war crime by Russia

Ardshinbank warns about the facts of fraud

Parliament chair: Armenia underlines importance of unobstructed access to sea by all means

Alen Simonyan in Ankara: Certain achievements recorded in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process

Armenia parliament speaker in Ankara: We have no territorial claims from our neighbors, we expect same from them

Legislature head in Ankara: Until now Azerbaijan holds at least 33 Armenian POWs

Czech premier: We must try to achieve lasting peace, we need Azerbaijanis as well for that

Armenia, Czech Republic PMs are asked whether sanctions should be imposed on Azerbaijan

Petr Fiala: Together with Armenia PM we compiled list of products that may be interesting for export to Czech Republic

Armenia PM in Prague: International community must give clear, addressed assessment of situation in Karabakh

Armenia official: Satellite images can be useful to us in military sector as well

Petr Fiala: Small-engine Czech aircraft may be made in Armenia’s Stepanavan city

Czech Republic premier: We share same democratic values as Armenia

Czech Rep. PM: We underscore signing of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement that will be acceptable to all parties

Lentsov, Hasanov discuss situation in Karabakh

Grigor Minasyan: Parliamentary model of government will be maintained in Armenia

Kremlin accuses US, Ukraine of participating in UAV attack on Putin residence

Justice minister on Armenia rating drop: Not right to expect great public satisfaction when there is crisis in country

Turkey continues to keep its airspace closed for Armenia aircraft

Cyprus MPs express readiness to continue to support Armenia on various interparliamentary platforms

Azerbaijan puts illegal checkpoint at Lachin corridor on its list of ‘exit points’

Aliyev, Pashinyan and his wife’s photos on the ground, painted in red, outside Armenia government building

Russia MFA: Karabakh conflict solution cannot be without problems ‘on the ground’

Armenia PM arrives in Czech Republic on official visit

Aliyev favors holding Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations without mediators

Armenia’s Sotk gold mine employees sent to forced paid downtime

BMW will launch new generation M2 CS sports car

Final round of talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to be held today in Washington

US State Dept.: We note with disappointment Turkey announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight

Patel: US remains committed to promoting peaceful future for South Caucasus

Newspaper: Azerbaijan cannot be convinced in Washington talks with Armenia

Jake Sullivan: We welcome progress Armenia, Azerbaijan have made in talks

Babayan: We expect clear statement from Armenia, Russia, US that they do not see Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh received Co-Founder of the Lemkin Genocide Prevention Institute

Karabakh MFA: Dadivank Monastery is under Russian peacekeepers’ control, we condemn Azerbaijan statements

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers meet with the U.S. President's National Security Advisor

Nikol Pashinyan, with his wife Anna Hakobyan will leave for the Czech Republic

Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations in Washington expected to conclude Thursday

LOBODA and ftNFT are about to change the game while turning NFTs to concert tickets in Dubai UAE

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan is populating de-Armenianized villages of Karabakh with Azerbaijanis

Armenia Prosecutor General: 2 Azerbaijani soldiers cannot, will not be extradited now

Presidential spox: We will not leave unanswered the move accusing Turkey of genocide

Turkey FM: We have allowed Armenia National Assembly president’s flight only as exception

Karabakh FM, head of France’s Hauts-de-France regional council sign joint statement

Prosecutor General: No data to support existence of political prisoners in Armenia

EU ambassador in Baku does not see massive violations of human rights by Azerbaijan

Kremlin: Putin not injured as result of terrorism

Russian presidential press service: Kiev tried to attack Kremlin with UAVs

European Commissioner for Energy: Azerbaijan is pan-European natural gas supplier

Azerbaijan president refuses to even discuss Karabakh issue

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev presents another set of demands to Armenia

Armenia aviation committee: Turkey did not inform Civil Aviation Committee about closing its airspace

Zakharova: Moscow remains committed to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia leaders’ tripartite statements’ implementation

Senator Menendez criticizes USAID chief for late response to crisis facing people of Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia MFA spox refrains from commenting on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks in Washington

Aliyev hopes for visible progress in Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks in Washington

Aliyev goes to Azerbaijan-occupied Armenian Shushi city of Karabakh

Khandanyan says which topics are on Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiating table

Cavusoglu: Turkey has closed its airspace for flights from Armenia to third countries

European Commission temporarily bans Ukraine wheat supply to 5 countries

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Poland counterpart on Constitution Day

Iran president on official visit to Syria for first time after conflict

Reuters: Israel, armed groups in Gaza agree to ceasefire

Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flight cancelled due to Turkey ban

Armenia parliament speaker to meet with Turkey counterpart

Competition Protection Commission monitors Armenia liquefied gas market price changes

Armenia State Revenue Committee collects 20% more tax in January-April

Mher Margaryan at UN: Azerbaijan destruction of Armenian cultural heritage is extensively monitored, reported

US asks Armenia, Azerbaijan to consider how to best protect rights, security of people of Karabakh