Show news feed
shamshyan.com: Man found dead in pit dug in Gyumri
shamshyan.com: Man found dead in pit dug in Gyumri
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic incident took place in Shirak Province of Armenia Friday morning, shamshyan.com reports.

At around 9:30am, the operational management center of the Shirak provincial police department received a call informing that there was a dead body in a pit that was dug at an intersection in Gyumri.

The police and investigators who were dispatched to the scene found a man's dead body in the aforementioned pit.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, no traces of violence were found on the body.

A murder investigation has been launched into this incident.

A forensic medical examination of the body has been order

The police and the investigative department are trying to find out the identity of this man.
