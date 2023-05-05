PM on Armenia opposition: Before, they threw things, fought in parliament but now we started listening to each other

I believe something has changed in our parliament recently. At least with my participation, we had at least two very important discussions in our parliament. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during Thursday’s question-and-answer session at the Prague Center for Transatlantic Relations, answering a question about the relations between Armenia’s authorities and the opposition.

He noted that there were some incidents, but now maybe the emotions have decreased a little, and a field has opened for more constructive discussions in Armenia.

"I believe it is the responsibility of the [Armenian] government and also of the majority to do everything possible to create a proper platform, especially in the parliament. Yes, sometimes for very sharp, heated discussions, but with constructive content.

"Recently, I made very important statements in our parliament, I saw that the opposition listened to my messages. By the way, this is a success for our parliament, as last year they weren't even listening, they weren't listening, they were throwing something, I don't know, they were fighting with fists, hands. That is also a challenge for our democracy, so that we can create a proper atmosphere to have logical discussions. It doesn't mean that they shouldn't be heated, but in general we have started to listen to each other, to listen to each other. I hope it's not just a coincidence; it's the beginning of a new culture [in Armenia]," said the premier.