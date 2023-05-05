Armenia MPs, led by PM Pashinyan, meet with Czech Republic Chamber of Deputies speaker

MPs of the National Assembly of Armenia, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, met with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic, Marketa Pekarova Adamova. This information was posted on the Facebook page of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract Party.
"At the meeting, the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, the Nagorno-Karabakh [(NK)] conflict, the humanitarian crisis created in the NK region as a result of the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor [by Azerbaijan], the activities of the European Union's civilian mission in Armenia and other topics were reflected on," the statement added.
The Armenian delegation, led by Pashinyan, on Thursday left for the Czech Republic on an official visit.