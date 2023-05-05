News
Borrell calls to strip EU countries of veto power in foreign policy issues
Borrell calls to strip EU countries of veto power in foreign policy issues
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, has called to strip the EU countries of their veto power in foreign policy matters and to pass respective decisions by a majority of votes.

During Friday’s expert conference—in Florence, Italy—on the state of the EU, the latter’s foreign policy chief said he is in favor of decisions in foreign policy in the EU being made by a qualified majority, but the problem is that consensus is needed to cancel decisions that are adopted by consensus, and that means that the EU countries have to give up their veto power, which many do not want, Borrell said on Friday.
