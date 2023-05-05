Parliament speaker does not want Nemesis statue installation to be perceived in Turkey as Armenia foreign policy

The decision to install the Operation Nemesis monument in Yerevan was made by the local government, and therefore this decision should not be considered as a manifestation of Armenia's foreign policy or as an unneighborly step. The speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, said this at a press conference in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

"I regret that the installation of the monument received such a reaction in Turkey. I have discussed this issue with my Turkish colleague as well. The decision to install the statue was made at the local self-government body. I don't want it to be perceived here as a manifestation of Armenia's foreign policy or an unneighborly step. The national foreign policy of Armenia is run by the prime minister and the foreign minister, and all of you are witnesses to the decisions at that level," said Simonyan.

According to him, we should realize that if desired, it is always possible to find reasons to worsen relations.

"But I am here to tell the Turkish society: Armenia is ready for peace and the normalization of relations [with Turkey] without preconditions. Armenia is absolutely sincere in its efforts to normalize relations [with Turkey]. If there is a political will, a decision to establish relations, we must realize that the [respective] road will not be easy. But, nonetheless, let's move forward. I hope the Turkish colleagues will also go forward, and we will use this historic opportunity, we will open a new page for us and the region," said Alen Simonyan.

As reported earlier, Turkey has banned, without prior notice, Armenian aircraft from using Turkish airspace when flying to other countries. Armenian aircraft’s direct flights to Turkey, however, have not been prohibited.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu explained the closure of the Turkish airspace by the opening of a monument in Yerevan to the members of Operation Nemesis.

The fountain-memorial dedicated to Operation Nemesis members, who coordinated the assassination of the Turkish ringleaders who carried out the Armenian Genocide, was unveiled on April 25 in downtown Yerevan.