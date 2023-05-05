News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 05
USD
387.31
EUR
428.44
RUB
4.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.31
EUR
428.44
RUB
4.95
Show news feed
Armenia premier sends condolence letter to Serbia president
Armenia premier sends condolence letter to Serbia president
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a letter of condolence to the President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia, in connection with the tragic incidents that claimed many lives in a Belgrade school and in Mladenovac municipality of Belgrade.

The letter says that at this difficult time, on behalf of the Armenian people and himself personally, Pashinyan expresses sincere grief and support to Vucic, the families and relatives of the casualties, wishing them patience and strength of spirit, and speedy recovery to the injured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos