Armenia premier sends condolence letter to Serbia president

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a letter of condolence to the President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia, in connection with the tragic incidents that claimed many lives in a Belgrade school and in Mladenovac municipality of Belgrade.
The letter says that at this difficult time, on behalf of the Armenian people and himself personally, Pashinyan expresses sincere grief and support to Vucic, the families and relatives of the casualties, wishing them patience and strength of spirit, and speedy recovery to the injured.