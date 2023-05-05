UK to spend up to $125M on King Charles’ coronation

The expense of King Charles III’s coronation this weekend are expected to run to between £50 million and £100 million ($63-125 million), according to estimates cited by the BBC which it said was not from an official source, CNBC reported.
That’s potentially more than the approximately £50 million in today’s money—then £1.5 million—spent when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne in 1953.
Saturday’s Westminster Abbey ceremony, for instance, will be attended by some 2,000 VIP guests—around a quarter of the number present at the late queen’s coronation—and the process will last around one hour, rather than several—as was the case for the late queen.
The coronation ceremony will kickstart three days of celebrations across London and the wider UK, culminating in a public holiday on May 8, and a star-studded concert in Windsor Gardens.
King Charles himself is said to have sought a more scaled-back celebration, with a “shorter,” “smaller, less expensive.
UK Hospitality, a trade association for the hospitality industry, said that the king’s coronation could bring a £350 million boost to the sector.