2nd Eurasian Economic Forum to be held in Moscow on May 24-25

The Second Eurasian Economic Forum will take place in Moscow on May 24-25, the Eurasian Economic Commission press service reports.
Discussions on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) priorities, customs regulation, energy security, climate, integration, and some other matters will be on the agenda of this event.
The theme of this forum is "Eurasian Integration in a Multipolar World." Its objective is the further development of the economic cooperation of EAEU member countries—which includes Armenia—, the formation of reliable connections between economic entities, and the achievement of a synergistic effect from the combination of investment and innovation potentials.
The event agenda includes a plenary session as well as panel sessions, too. In total, around 35 events are planned. They will be attended by the leaders of the member states, as well as the leaders and representatives of the state authorities of the EAEU countries.