News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 05
USD
386.35
EUR
425.83
RUB
5.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.35
EUR
425.83
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
2nd Eurasian Economic Forum to be held in Moscow on May 24-25
2nd Eurasian Economic Forum to be held in Moscow on May 24-25
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The Second Eurasian Economic Forum will take place in Moscow on May 24-25, the Eurasian Economic Commission press service reports.

Discussions on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) priorities, customs regulation, energy security, climate, integration, and some other matters will be on the agenda of this event.

The theme of this forum is "Eurasian Integration in a Multipolar World." Its objective is the further development of the economic cooperation of EAEU member countries—which includes Armenia—, the formation of reliable connections between economic entities, and the achievement of a synergistic effect from the combination of investment and innovation potentials.

The event agenda includes a plenary session as well as panel sessions, too. In total, around 35 events are planned. They will be attended by the leaders of the member states, as well as the leaders and representatives of the state authorities of the EAEU countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Talks on dairy products supply’ from Armenia to Russia held in Moscow
The head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) of Russia and the head of the Food Safety Inspection Body of Armenia met…
 Economist: Armenia exports to other EAEU countries increased about 10 times since establishment of this union
The development strategy of Armenia's economy should be based on the development of export potential in several existing growth points, Ashot Tavadyan said…
 Ashot Tavadyan: EAEU has created additional opportunities for Armenia to receive preferential loans
One of the most important problems facing the economy of Armenia is the considerable violation of the trade balance and the structural imbalance of the economy, the economist stated…
 Kazakhstan to introduce product traceability system with other EEU countries as of April 1
Armenia also is a member in the Eurasian Economic Union...
 Russia PM speaks about use of national currencies in calculations within EAEU countries
"In the future, we are developing an independent financial system within the framework of the Union in order to increase trade,” Mishustin said…
 Armenia, Belarus deputy PMs discussed cooperation within EAEU
Mher Grigoryan received a delegation led by Piotr Parkhomchik...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos