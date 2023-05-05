News
France FM calls Karabakh an ‘enclave inside Azerbaijan’
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Catherine Colonna, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, has called Nagorno-Karabakh an “enclave inside Azerbaijan.”

''We must distinguish the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan from the situation of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is an enclave inside Azerbaijan inhabited by Armenians,'' Colonna said on the air of France Inter, France's public radio station.

The French FM stated that her country is committed to contributing to a peace agreement between the two countries, and noted that the position of France, the EU, and the International Court of Justice is that the blockade of Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan should be lifted without any conditions, crossroads reported.

Also, Colonna announced a possible meeting between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on June 1, on the sidelines of the second summit of the European Political Community, in Chisinau.
