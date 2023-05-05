News
Hulusi Akar: Preparations underway to open Turkey-Armenia border gate
Hulusi Akar: Preparations underway to open Turkey-Armenia border gate
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Preparations are underway to open the Alican-Margara border gate between Turkey and Armenia. The Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, stated this in an article, entitled “The Caucasus region: A unique opportunity for peace and reconciliation,” published on TRT World.

According to Akar, the aforesaid border gate was used in February for the passage of Armenian aid and rescue workers to the earthquake zone of Turkey.

“We are grateful to the people and the government of Armenia for extending their help during this challenging time,” the Turkish defense minister added.

As per Akar, a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia will also contribute to the full normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia. 

“We have already taken positive steps, including the appointment of special envoys and agreed to open shared border crossings for citizens of third countries and diplomats. Additionally, direct air cargo transit is another concrete result of initial diplomatic contacts,” the Turkish official added.

“The full normalisation of ties between Armenia and its neighbours Azerbaijan and Türkiye [Turkey)] will create new opportunities for all the people of the Caucasus region and, hopefully, reversing historical enmities, will pave the way for lasting friendship and cooperation,” Akar wrote.
