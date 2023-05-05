News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 05
USD
386.35
EUR
425.83
RUB
5.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.35
EUR
425.83
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
Turkey defense minister: Threat of falling back into hostilities between Azerbaijan, Armenia grows
Turkey defense minister: Threat of falling back into hostilities between Azerbaijan, Armenia grows
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The threat of falling back into hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia grows the longer it takes to hammer out a deal. The Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, stated this in an article, entitled “The Caucasus region: A unique opportunity for peace and reconciliation,” published on TRT World.

“Sporadic skirmishes and tension along the frontline between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops and a lack of success so far in recent attempts to bring the two sides to reach a peace agreement are cause for concern. The situation is fragile, and the hope we had for a speedy peace deal is fading,” Akar wrote.

His article notes that the “full normalisation of ties between Armenia and its neighbours Azerbaijan and Türkiye [(Turkey)] will create new opportunities for all the people of the Caucasus region and, hopefully, reversing historical enmities, will pave the way for lasting friendship and cooperation.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
France FM calls Karabakh an ‘enclave inside Azerbaijan’
Also, Colonna announced a possible meeting between Armenian PM Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Aliyev, in Chisinau
 15 NGOs: Azerbaijan embassy in France attempts to silence Baku regime’s criticism by prosecuting ‘Charjoum’ movement
These NGOs issued a statement in support of the "Charjoum" movement…
 Armenia MOD: There will be statement in case of intense violation of ceasefire
The ministry spox commented on the reports about Azerbaijani shots fired toward Jermuk city...
 Azerbaijan FM consults with Turkey colleague after talks with Armenia counterpart
Bayramov had a telephonic conversation with Cavusoglu…
 Peskov confirms plans for meeting between Russia’s Putin, Armenia’s Pashinyan next week in Moscow
The Russian presidential press secretary…
 Armenia legislature speaker: Establishing peace in this region is impossible without Turkey
Alen Simonyan expressed hope that Turkey will take practical steps to establish peace in the region…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos