Turkey defense minister: Threat of falling back into hostilities between Azerbaijan, Armenia grows

The threat of falling back into hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia grows the longer it takes to hammer out a deal. The Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, stated this in an article, entitled “The Caucasus region: A unique opportunity for peace and reconciliation,” published on TRT World.
“Sporadic skirmishes and tension along the frontline between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops and a lack of success so far in recent attempts to bring the two sides to reach a peace agreement are cause for concern. The situation is fragile, and the hope we had for a speedy peace deal is fading,” Akar wrote.
His article notes that the “full normalisation of ties between Armenia and its neighbours Azerbaijan and Türkiye [(Turkey)] will create new opportunities for all the people of the Caucasus region and, hopefully, reversing historical enmities, will pave the way for lasting friendship and cooperation.”