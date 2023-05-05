Armenia premier briefs Czech Republic Senate speaker on crisis caused by Lachin corridor closure

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia met with the President of the Senate of the Czech Republic, Milos Vystrcil, the Prime Minister's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors emphasized the further development and expansion of cooperation between parliamentarians of the two countries, and reflected on the negotiations and results of Armenian PM's official visit to the Czech Republic.
Also, they discussed the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, the activities of the European Union civilian monitoring mission in Armenia, and several other matters.