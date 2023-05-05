During the blockade, the economy of Artsakh suffered 276 million US dollars in loss

During the blockade, the economy of the Republic of Artsakh suffered a loss of around 276 million US dollars. Artsakh of the info center reports the statistical data of the 145th day of the blockade in the government bulletin.

"Update of daily statistics

About 1,190 people have been deprived of the opportunity to receive necessary medical treatment due to suspension of planned surgeries in all medical facilities of Artsakh increasing by about 15 cases in the last 3 days.

As of today, 394 patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia to receive appropriate medical care with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Due to the Red Cross not having an ambulance and only being able to transport patients with an ordinary vehicle, it is not possible to transport patients needing to lay down because Azerbaijan has obstructed the movement of Artsakh ambulances.

Around 3,900 people, including 570 children, have been separated from their homes as a result of the blockade, however, some have already returned home with the assistance of the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers.

No citizen traveled freely along the Stepanakert-Goris highway, and the cases of two-way movement of people decreased by about 190 times, and only with the support of the Red Cross and RF peacekeepers (instead of 355,250 people in 145 days, 1,837 entry and exit. In the last 3 days, only 0 cases of entry and exit of citizens were registered (excluding truck drivers of Russian peacekeepers).

Not a single vehicle of Artsakh citizens passed through the blocked road, and the movement vehicles was almost 53 times less than it should have been without the blockade (instead of 133,400, 2,507 vehicles entered and exited in 145 days, and that only by Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers). That means only 24 vehicle entries and exits were recorded in the last 3 days.

About 13 times less vital goods were imported by the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers than should have been without the blockade (4,492 tons instead of about 58,000 tons in 145 days, only 71 tons of which in the last 3 days).

During the blockade, Azerbaijan completely or partially interrupted the sole gas supply into Artsakh for a total of 79 days, and electricity supply has been completely disrupted for 116 days. This has led to daily blackouts and additional emergency shutdowns, resulting in many facilities closing or curtailing operations.

860 business entities (20,1 % of the total) have suspended their activities due to the impossible operating conditions under the blockade, while the remaining operate partially or with state support.

At estimated 10,300 people (including state-supported temporary work placements and more than 50% of private sector workers) have lost jobs and sources of income as a result of the impact on the economy from the blockade and disruptions of vital infrastructure

Construction work of 32.6 kilometers of roads, tens of kilometers of water lines, irrigation systems for thousands of hectares of land, 3,717 apartments, and more than 40 social and industrial infrastructures have been stopped.

During the blockade, the economy of the Republic of Artsakh suffered a loss of around 276 million US dollars, leading to decline of the predicted annual GDP index (903 million dollars) by more than 31 percent",- the bulletin says.



