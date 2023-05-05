Russia MoD: No ceasefire regime violations recorded

Russian peacekeepers continue to carry out tasks in the territory of the Republic of Artsakh. This is stated in the information bulletin of the Russian Ministry of Defense on the activities of the peacekeeping contingent in the zone of Artsakh conflict on May 5.
At thirty observation posts, Russian peacekeepers are observing the situation around the clock and monitoring compliance with the ceasefire regime. No ceasefire violations have been recorded over the past 24 hours.
Patrols were carried out along three routes in the Mardakert and Martuni regions and the Lachin corridor.
Russian peacekeepers delivered 238.9 tons of humanitarian cargo for the residents of Artsakh to Stepanakert by road.