ՀայEngРус
Armenia PM: The monument was a wrong decision
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Erecting the monument dedicated to [Operation] "Nemesis" was a wrong decision, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with [Radio Free Europe] Radio Liberty on May 5.

“Let’s record [the following] that the government did not make that decision, and one of the shortcomings of democracy is when the government or the head of the government is not everything and does not control everyone,” Pashinyan said. “I consider that a wrong decision was made and the implementation of that decision was also wrong,” he added.

"This happened against an emotional background and in a situation where many in Armenia considered others traitors and threatened them with execution for betrayal,” the Prime Minister stressed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
