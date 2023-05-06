Japan earthquake kills 1, injures over 20

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake in central Japan has killed at least one person and injured more than 20, according to The Associated Press.
The earthquake struck Ishikawa Prefecture on the west coast of the Japanese Honshu island, according to the US Geological Survey. The Japan Meteorological Agency assessed the earthquake at 6.5 and reported that its source was at a depth of about 12 kilometers.
Since then, more than 50 fairly strong aftershocks have been recorded, including one of 5.8 magnitude on Friday night.
Most of the injuries and damage were reported in the city of Suzu, on the northern tip of the Noto Peninsula, in Ishikawa Prefecture. One person died after falling from a ladder and 22 others were injured. The rest suffered mild injuries.