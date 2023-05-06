13-year-old boy hit by car

All units stopped at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Man hit by car dies in hospital

US F-16 fighter jet crashes in South Korea

Artsakh State Minister: Azerbaijan disrupts electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh

Iranian destroyers equipped with missiles

Casualties after road accident in Armavir Province

Israeli raid kills two Palestinians in West Bank

Fastex Named General Broadcast Sponsor of Armenia at Eurovision 2023

NATO supports normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

"Albanization" of Armenian churches is cultural genocide

Iran and Syria agree to increase direct flights

Toivo Klaar: Progress can only be made through dialogue

Armenian MPs in Ankara speak openly

Japan earthquake kills 1, injures over 20

Turkish airspace closed for Armenian PM's plane

Armenia and US ambassadors discuss Artsakh in Moscow

Russia and Turkey FMs meet in Moscow

Armenia PM: The monument was a wrong decision

Russia MoD: No ceasefire regime violations recorded

Azerbaijan shoots a civilian in Artsakh

During the blockade, the economy of Artsakh suffered 276 million US dollars in loss

Akar: Zangezur corridor not threat to any other country

Turkey defense minister: Threat of falling back into hostilities between Azerbaijan, Armenia grows

Armenia premier briefs Czech Republic Senate speaker on crisis caused by Lachin corridor closure

Hulusi Akar: Preparations underway to open Turkey-Armenia border gate

France FM calls Karabakh an ‘enclave inside Azerbaijan’

Armenia PM: We are ready to move forward with Russian version whenever it is put on negotiating table

2nd Eurasian Economic Forum to be held in Moscow on May 24-25

15 NGOs: Azerbaijan embassy in France attempts to silence Baku regime’s criticism by prosecuting ‘Charjoum’ movement

UK to spend up to $125M on King Charles’ coronation

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

Global food prices rise for first time in a year in April

Armenia MOD: There will be statement in case of intense violation of ceasefire

Armenia deputy PM, Brazil envoy discuss chances of expanding trade, economic relations

Azerbaijan FM consults with Turkey colleague after talks with Armenia counterpart

Azerbaijan starts illegal settling of occupied Hadrut city of Karabakh

Iran declares 4 Azerbaijani diplomats persona non grata

Armenia premier sends condolence letter to Serbia president

Peskov confirms plans for meeting between Russia’s Putin, Armenia’s Pashinyan next week in Moscow

Armenia legislature speaker: Establishing peace in this region is impossible without Turkey

Borrell calls to strip EU countries of veto power in foreign policy issues

PM on Armenia opposition: Before, they threw things, fought in parliament but now we started listening to each other

Parliament speaker does not want Nemesis statue installation to be perceived in Turkey as Armenia foreign policy

Armenia’s Aig-1 solar project environmental impact assessment gets approved

Armenia MPs, led by PM Pashinyan, meet with Czech Republic Chamber of Deputies speaker

2 cars collide on Armenia’s Vanadzor-Spitak motorway, one of 5 injured is a minor

Armenia nuclear plant 2nd power unit undergoing annual planned maintenance starting from today

Ex-president Robert Kocharyan meets with opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MPs

shamshyan.com: Man found dead in pit dug in Gyumri

World oil prices going up

Armenia MP is elected Black Sea Economic Cooperation vice president (PHOTOS)

shamshyan.com: Man dies at Yerevan international airport

8 dead in Serbia shooting

US ambassador announces $17.3M investments in Armenia media sector

VOA: Impossible to achieve lasting peace without settlement of Karabakh status issue, says James Warlick

Newspaper: Armenia ruling party prays no document will be signed with Azerbaijan after Washington talks

Blinken hosts closing session of discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization (PHOTOS)

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers close their negotiations in USA with "advanced mutual understanding"

Armenia and Azerbaijan are very much within the reach of an agreement. Blinken

Pashinyan meets with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament

We consider it necessary to send an international fact-finding mission to NK and Lachin Corridor. Nikol Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Moskow next week

Meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia and President of the Czech Republic held in Prague

Alen Simonyan, Mustafa Sentop discuss closure of Turkey airspace for Armenia aircraft

Anna Hakobyan met with the Czech Defense Minister (photo)

Nikol Pashinyan and Petr Fiala sign a joint Declaration

Nikol Pashinyan participates in a discussion at the Center for Transatlantic Relations in Prague (live)

Zelensky hopes that Ukraine will join NATO in the future

OSCE: Forced deportation of Ukrainian children is a war crime by Russia

Ardshinbank warns about the facts of fraud

Parliament chair: Armenia underlines importance of unobstructed access to sea by all means

Alen Simonyan in Ankara: Certain achievements recorded in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process

Armenia parliament speaker in Ankara: We have no territorial claims from our neighbors, we expect same from them

Legislature head in Ankara: Until now Azerbaijan holds at least 33 Armenian POWs

Czech premier: We must try to achieve lasting peace, we need Azerbaijanis as well for that

Armenia, Czech Republic PMs are asked whether sanctions should be imposed on Azerbaijan

Petr Fiala: Together with Armenia PM we compiled list of products that may be interesting for export to Czech Republic

Armenia PM in Prague: International community must give clear, addressed assessment of situation in Karabakh

Armenia official: Satellite images can be useful to us in military sector as well

Petr Fiala: Small-engine Czech aircraft may be made in Armenia’s Stepanavan city

Czech Republic premier: We share same democratic values as Armenia

Czech Rep. PM: We underscore signing of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement that will be acceptable to all parties

Lentsov, Hasanov discuss situation in Karabakh

Grigor Minasyan: Parliamentary model of government will be maintained in Armenia

Kremlin accuses US, Ukraine of participating in UAV attack on Putin residence

Justice minister on Armenia rating drop: Not right to expect great public satisfaction when there is crisis in country

Turkey continues to keep its airspace closed for Armenia aircraft

Cyprus MPs express readiness to continue to support Armenia on various interparliamentary platforms

Azerbaijan puts illegal checkpoint at Lachin corridor on its list of ‘exit points’

Aliyev, Pashinyan and his wife’s photos on the ground, painted in red, outside Armenia government building

Russia MFA: Karabakh conflict solution cannot be without problems ‘on the ground’

Armenia PM arrives in Czech Republic on official visit

Aliyev favors holding Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations without mediators

Armenia’s Sotk gold mine employees sent to forced paid downtime

BMW will launch new generation M2 CS sports car

Final round of talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to be held today in Washington

US State Dept.: We note with disappointment Turkey announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight

Patel: US remains committed to promoting peaceful future for South Caucasus

Newspaper: Azerbaijan cannot be convinced in Washington talks with Armenia