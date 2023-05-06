Armenian MPs in Ankara speak openly

The 61st plenary session was held after the summit of the speakers of parliaments of the members of Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC). During the two-day discussions, Armenia was represented in the Assembly by the head of the delegation Babken Tunyan and its member Gevorg Papoyan. This is stated in the video published on the website of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia.
“I mentioned the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, recent events, the installation of a checkpoint and called on Azerbaijan to respect the [tripartite] statement they signed on November 9. It triggered a sharp response from Azerbaijanis,” said Babken Tunyan, an MP from Armenia's ruling party Civil Contract.
In turn, Gevorg Papoyan, another Armenian parliament member, also spoke about the blockade of Artsakh, the threat of genocide, mentioned that Azerbaijan is guilty and responsible for all this. “During my speech, the Azerbaijanis became angry and accused me of lying,” he said.