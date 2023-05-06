Toivo Klaar: Progress can only be made through dialogue

Progress can only happen through dialogue. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar said on Twitter, referring to talks held in the USA between Armenia and Azerbaijan MFA's, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov.
“Encouraging news from Washington. [EU] welcomes the sustained engagement from [Armenia] and [Azerbaijan] FMs in 4 days of negotiations. Progress can only be made through dialogue. We continue to stand with [Armenia] and [Azerbaijan] and work with our partners in quest for sustained peace,” he wrote.