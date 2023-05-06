News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 06
USD
386.35
EUR
425.83
RUB
5.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.35
EUR
425.83
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
Toivo Klaar: Progress can only be made through dialogue
Toivo Klaar: Progress can only be made through dialogue
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Progress can only happen through dialogue. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar said on Twitter, referring to talks held in the USA between Armenia and Azerbaijan MFA's, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov.

“Encouraging news from Washington. [EU] welcomes the sustained engagement from [Armenia] and [Azerbaijan] FMs in 4 days of negotiations. Progress can only be made through dialogue. We continue to stand with [Armenia] and [Azerbaijan] and work with our partners in quest for sustained peace,” he wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos