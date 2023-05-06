"Albanization" of Armenian churches is cultural genocide

Azerbaijan has adopted a state-level policy of total destruction of everything Armenian. Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am commenting on the start of illegal settlement of Hadrut [town in Artsakh occupied by Azerbaijan] and the "Albanization" of the Armenian church of Hadrut.
“Although it’s not always easy to destroy. Where the Armenian heritage, the monuments, are located away from the eyes of the public and the international community, yes, they are wiped off the face of the earth. Where it is impossible to do so, attempts are being made to change the history of the monuments, to ascribe to them a foreign origin. As for the temples. What is happening with the Hadrut church, the so-called "Albanization", is nothing but a cultural genocide," he said.