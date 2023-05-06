Fastex Named General Broadcast Sponsor of Armenia at Eurovision 2023

Fastex, the complete web3-driven ecosystem, has been named the Broadcast General Sponsor of Armenia at the annual Eurovision Song Contest. The contest, which will take place in Liverpool, UK, from May 9-13, 2023, is one of the most popular music events in the world, attracting millions of viewers every year.
As the Broadcast General Sponsor of Armenia, Fastex will be responsible for the live broadcast of the performance in Armenia during the semi-finals and the grand finale of the Eurovision 2023 song contest. The sponsorship also includes promoting the Armenian entry across various media platforms.
The Eurovision Song Contest has been an annual tradition since its inception in 1956, bringing together artists from different countries to compete against each other in a friendly and entertaining competition. The contest has launched the careers of many popular artists, including ABBA, Celine Dion, and Julio Iglesias.
Fastex’s sponsorship of Armenia at the Eurovision 2023 song contest is a testament to its dedication to promoting diversity, creativity, and talent across different platforms.