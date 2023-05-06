News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
May 07
USD
386.35
EUR
425.83
RUB
5.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
May 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.35
EUR
425.83
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
All units stopped at Zaporizhzhia NPP
All units stopped at Zaporizhzhia NPP
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

The staff of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is doing everything necessary to ensure nuclear safety. There are no grounds for concern. All power units are stopped. This was stated by the director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) Yuriy Chernichuk.

“The equipment is maintained in accordance with all necessary regulations with strict control of radiation safety standards,” said Chernichuk.

ZNPP director also mentioned that there was no need to evacuate the power plant’s personnel and the residents of the city of Energodar.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos