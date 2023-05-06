All units stopped at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The staff of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is doing everything necessary to ensure nuclear safety. There are no grounds for concern. All power units are stopped. This was stated by the director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) Yuriy Chernichuk.
“The equipment is maintained in accordance with all necessary regulations with strict control of radiation safety standards,” said Chernichuk.
ZNPP director also mentioned that there was no need to evacuate the power plant’s personnel and the residents of the city of Energodar.