The main reason for death from COVID-19 found

13-year-old boy hit by car

All units stopped at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Man hit by car dies in hospital

US F-16 fighter jet crashes in South Korea

Artsakh State Minister: Azerbaijan disrupts electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh

Iranian destroyers equipped with missiles

Casualties after road accident in Armavir Province

Why should you clean your laptop at least once a year and how to do it right?

Israeli raid kills two Palestinians in West Bank

US doctors perform world's first operation on the brain of an unborn child

Fastex Named General Broadcast Sponsor of Armenia at Eurovision 2023

NATO supports normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

"Albanization" of Armenian churches is cultural genocide

Hovhannes Bachkov beats Turkish boxer

Iran and Syria agree to increase direct flights

Toivo Klaar: Progress can only be made through dialogue

Armenian MPs in Ankara speak openly

iPhone sales may be banned in the EU։ What is the reason?

Japan earthquake kills 1, injures over 20

Turkish airspace closed for Armenian PM's plane

Armenia and US ambassadors discuss Artsakh in Moscow

Russia and Turkey FMs meet in Moscow

Four of Uranus' large moons may have water; two may be warm enough to support life

Armenia PM: The monument was a wrong decision

Russia MoD: No ceasefire regime violations recorded

China plans to bring samples from the far side of the Moon to Earth in 2024 for the first time in history

Azerbaijan shoots a civilian in Artsakh

During the blockade, the economy of Artsakh suffered 276 million US dollars in loss

Akar: Zangezur corridor not threat to any other country

Turkey defense minister: Threat of falling back into hostilities between Azerbaijan, Armenia grows

Armenia premier briefs Czech Republic Senate speaker on crisis caused by Lachin corridor closure

How did hackers wiretap owners of AirPods and Beats headphones?

Hulusi Akar: Preparations underway to open Turkey-Armenia border gate

France FM calls Karabakh an ‘enclave inside Azerbaijan’

Armenia PM: We are ready to move forward with Russian version whenever it is put on negotiating table

2nd Eurasian Economic Forum to be held in Moscow on May 24-25

15 NGOs: Azerbaijan embassy in France attempts to silence Baku regime’s criticism by prosecuting ‘Charjoum’ movement

UK to spend up to $125M on King Charles’ coronation

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

Global food prices rise for first time in a year in April

NASA squeezed oxygen from mock moon dust: Why is this important and how will lunar missions benefit?

Armenia MOD: There will be statement in case of intense violation of ceasefire

Armenia deputy PM, Brazil envoy discuss chances of expanding trade, economic relations

Azerbaijan FM consults with Turkey colleague after talks with Armenia counterpart

Azerbaijan starts illegal settling of occupied Hadrut city of Karabakh

Iran declares 4 Azerbaijani diplomats persona non grata

Fraudsters steal accounts with fake ChatGPTs։ How will the Meta combat this?

Armenia premier sends condolence letter to Serbia president

Peskov confirms plans for meeting between Russia’s Putin, Armenia’s Pashinyan next week in Moscow

Armenia legislature speaker: Establishing peace in this region is impossible without Turkey

Borrell calls to strip EU countries of veto power in foreign policy issues

PM on Armenia opposition: Before, they threw things, fought in parliament but now we started listening to each other

Parliament speaker does not want Nemesis statue installation to be perceived in Turkey as Armenia foreign policy

Armenia’s Aig-1 solar project environmental impact assessment gets approved

Armenia MPs, led by PM Pashinyan, meet with Czech Republic Chamber of Deputies speaker

2 cars collide on Armenia’s Vanadzor-Spitak motorway, one of 5 injured is a minor

Another update: WhatsApp will have 5 new and useful functions (photo)

Breakthrough for sweat analysis: 3D-printed wearable sensor

Armenia nuclear plant 2nd power unit undergoing annual planned maintenance starting from today

Ex-president Robert Kocharyan meets with opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MPs

shamshyan.com: Man found dead in pit dug in Gyumri

World oil prices going up

Armenia MP is elected Black Sea Economic Cooperation vice president (PHOTOS)

shamshyan.com: Man dies at Yerevan international airport

8 dead in Serbia shooting

Google unveils its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold. When will it be released?

US ambassador announces $17.3M investments in Armenia media sector

VOA: Impossible to achieve lasting peace without settlement of Karabakh status issue, says James Warlick

Newspaper: Armenia ruling party prays no document will be signed with Azerbaijan after Washington talks

There is joy in Naples, Napoli fans enter Maradona stadium pitch (LIVE)

Premier League: Brighton beat Man United (VIDEO)

Blinken hosts closing session of discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization (PHOTOS)

Napoli are declared Serie A champions for 3rd time (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers close their negotiations in USA with "advanced mutual understanding"

Armenia and Azerbaijan are very much within the reach of an agreement. Blinken

Pashinyan meets with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament

We consider it necessary to send an international fact-finding mission to NK and Lachin Corridor. Nikol Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Moskow next week

Labor market, spam and even elections։ What harm can artificial intelligence do to humanity?

Meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia and President of the Czech Republic held in Prague

Alen Simonyan, Mustafa Sentop discuss closure of Turkey airspace for Armenia aircraft

Anna Hakobyan met with the Czech Defense Minister (photo)

Nikol Pashinyan and Petr Fiala sign a joint Declaration

Nikol Pashinyan participates in a discussion at the Center for Transatlantic Relations in Prague (live)

Skydiver's iPhone fell from the plane and was not damaged (video)

Zelensky hopes that Ukraine will join NATO in the future

Fentanyl overdoses see dramatic spike in USA

OSCE: Forced deportation of Ukrainian children is a war crime by Russia

For the first time in several years, WhatsApp will change the design (photo)

Ardshinbank warns about the facts of fraud

Parliament chair: Armenia underlines importance of unobstructed access to sea by all means

Alen Simonyan in Ankara: Certain achievements recorded in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process

Armenia parliament speaker in Ankara: We have no territorial claims from our neighbors, we expect same from them

Legislature head in Ankara: Until now Azerbaijan holds at least 33 Armenian POWs

Czech premier: We must try to achieve lasting peace, we need Azerbaijanis as well for that

Armenia, Czech Republic PMs are asked whether sanctions should be imposed on Azerbaijan

Petr Fiala: Together with Armenia PM we compiled list of products that may be interesting for export to Czech Republic

Scientists catch for the first time how a star engulfs a planet: The same fate awaits Earth

Armenia PM in Prague: International community must give clear, addressed assessment of situation in Karabakh