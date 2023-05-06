Congo floods: death toll hits 176

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in eastern Congo has risen to 176, with 100 still missing, according to a preliminary estimate by the South Kivu Province governor and authorities, PA Media reports.
President Felix Tshisekedi declared a national mourning day on Monday to commemorate the victims, and the central government sent a crisis management team to South Kivu to support the provincial authorities.
Heavy rain in the recent days brought misfortune to thousands of people in East Africa, including parts of Uganda and Kenya.
Flooding and landslides in Rwanda [bordering Congo] killed 129 people earlier this week.