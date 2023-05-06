News
Sunday
May 07
News
Tehran commemorates Armenian Genocide victims
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Society

On April 28, an event dedicated to the 108th anniversary of the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide was held in the Masis hall of the Raffi Armenian Sport and Cultural Complex in Tehran.

The event was attended by representatives of National Authorities, the RA Embassy in Iran, the Armenian Cultural and Public Forum and representatives of the board of St. Mary Charity Center, the Church Council, various Armenian associations and a large number of people. This was reported by the Armenian embassy in Iran.

The event was filled with poetry readings, songs, dances, and beautiful musical performances by various choirs, dance and music groups.

At the end of the event, Sergey Grigoryan, Counselor of the RA Embassy in Iran, made a speech.
