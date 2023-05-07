Thailand votes a week before parliamentary election

Many Thais lined up on Sunday to vote early in parliamentary elections to be held on May 14, Reuters reported.
Over 2 million Thais registered to vote early, out of 52 million eligible voters aged 18 and over, according to the Electoral Commission of Thailand.
The election on May 14 could change the status quo after more than eight years of the conservative, pro-military government led by Prayut Chan-o-cha, former Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Army.
The upcoming elections are for the House of Representatives consisting of 500 seats.