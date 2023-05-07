Newly adopted Codes discussed in RA Parliament

Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan attended the discussion initiated by the Standing Committee on the State and Legal Affairs of RA National Assembly and the UN Development Programme. The participants of the discussion voiced the problems identified in the course of application of the recently adopted Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Code. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice.
The meeting was attended by representatives of legislative and executive authorities, as well as representatives of the Supreme Judicial Council of RA, judges and representatives of law enforcement agencies. Each of them voiced the problems recorded as a result of their activities.
Grigor Minasyan stressed that the Ministry of Justice is conducting constant monitoring. Moreover, a working group has been formed jointly with the RA Security Council, which has developed a draft amendment regarding the norms that require urgent resolution. On all the issues discussed, representatives of various bodies expressed their opinions, as a result of which the necessary legislative solutions were found.