Talks held in Baku by Russian peacekeepers yielded no results

Talks held in Baku by the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov, did not yield any results. State Minister of Artsakh Gurgen Nersisyan said in a post on Facebook.
“Dear compatriots!
As is already known, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent headed by Colonel-General A. Lentsov visited Baku this week and discussed the situation in Artsakh with the Azerbaijani side.
Based on the results of the discussions, it was not possible to reach an agreement on changing and restoring the conditions stipulated by the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020.
A new meeting is planned as soon as possible, on the results of which we will report additionally,” he wrote.