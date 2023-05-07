Sevastopol Governor: Attack of over ten drones repelled

The Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, confirmed the fending off of another drone attack on Sevastopol at night by air defense forces and electronic warfare units, Moskovsky Komsomolets reports.
According to Razvozhayev, one drone lost control and fell in a forest belt. Its wreckage was discovered by the Interior Ministry and Emergencies Ministry personnel and rescuers. Another UAV was shot down over the sea near Cape Chersonese. The third drone was also destroyed over the sea from “the side of the north breakwater.”
The governor stressed that there were no damaged structures or casualties.