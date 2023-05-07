Suspected fire kills gold miners in Peru

Unknown number of gold miners died after a suspected fire at a mine in Peru, authorities said on Saturday, as police worked to recover the bodies, Reuters reports.
At least 27 miners may have died, according to a statement from the local government where the mine is located in the southern region of Arequipa.
The Arequipa government said the death toll was not confirmed "because there was no way to communicate by telephone from the mine." He added that a short circuit may have been the cause for the deadly fire.
The mine is run by a small firm, Yanaquihua. The company did not respond to a request for comment, although Arequipa's government said it was told the mine owner went for help after the incident.
Around noon on Saturday, medical professionals arrived at the scene to attend to the injured, including three rescuers, the local government added.