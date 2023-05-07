Kyrgyz President pays official visit to Russia

On May 7, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov left for an official visit to Moscow, the press service of the President reports.
During the visit, bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected.
The leaders of both countries will discuss "pressing issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda," as well as prospects for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation.
Within the framework of the official visit, Sadyr Japarov is also scheduled to meet with other officials.