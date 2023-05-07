News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
May 07
USD
386.35
EUR
425.83
RUB
5.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
May 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.35
EUR
425.83
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
Kyrgyz President pays official visit to Russia
Kyrgyz President pays official visit to Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

On May 7, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov left for an official visit to Moscow, the press service of the President reports.

During the visit, bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected.

The leaders of both countries will discuss "pressing issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda," as well as prospects for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Within the framework of the official visit, Sadyr Japarov is also scheduled to meet with other officials.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos