Iran plans development of Aravandkenar oilfield

Technical planning for the development of the Iranian Arvandkenar oilfield near Iran-Iraq border has begun, IRNA reports citing Arvandan Oil and Gas Company CEO Abdollah Azaari Ahvazi.
Ahvazi told IRNA on Sunday that the company will develop the Arvandkenar oilfield, located at the southern tip of the region West Karoun.
He noted that the tender for drilling a new well and repairing an existing one in the oilfield is being conducted in accordance with the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) contract, adding that 11 Iranian companies expressed their willingness to participate in the project.
The Arvandan Oil and Gas Company is considered Iran’s second largest producer after the National Iranian South Oil Company.