Accused in a Tbilisi Hotel arson case sent into forced treatment

The Georgian prosecutor's office filed an application with court to stop criminal prosecution and order compulsory psychiatric treatment for a Tbilisi resident accused of setting fire to the Ambassadori Hotel, NewsGeorgia reports.
According to investigators, he rented a hotel room, where on March 31 he started a fire - it spread to the third and fourth floors of the hotel.
Then he was caught on video cameras naked, calmly standing on the veranda during the fire.
The Tbilisi resident was detained on charges of damaging property by arson, which carries a sentence of three to five years in prison. But the psychiatric examination by Levan Samkharauli National Forensics Bureau found that the accused was not aware of his actions and needed treatment.