"Armenia" opposition party members visit Tavush Province

Armenia opposition faction deputy Garnik Danielyan said on Facebook that he and his colleagues - Seyran Ohanyan, Kristine Vardanyan and Argishti Gevorgyan - visited the Noyemberyan community of Tavush Province.
“We paid tribute to the memory of the policemen who died on May 6, 1991.
Then we visited the communities of Zorakan, Koghb and Deghdzavan.
I have repeatedly raised the issue of waterless plots of land and irrigation water in Deghdzavan and appealed to the relevant authorities.
Yesterday we once again studied and registered this problem.
We talked to the residents of these communities, listened to their problems and suggestions.
Today, the residents of Tavush are especially worried about the transfer of several villages, the so-called "enclaves".
We also expressed our opinion on this issue.
I will look into these and other issues in more detail in my next posts,” he wrote.