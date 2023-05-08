Passenger sent 1,000km from destination due to airport error

A New Jersey woman informed that a travel mishap landed her nearly 900 miles (1,000km) from her final destination, in a different country without a passport, ABC7 News reported.

Beverly Ellis-Hebard is a self-described seasoned traveler. She jets back and forth from Philadelphia to her second home in Jacksonville, Florida, often.

Ellis-Hebard said she arrived at the Frontier Airlines gate for her flight on November 6, and the gate board read: PHL to JAX.

Recovering from back surgery and slower than usual, she asked an agent if she had enough time to run to the restroom.

"She said yes. You know, about 20 minutes," Ellis-Hebard recalled.

Ellis-Hebard said when she returned a short time later, she found the flight almost fully boarded and the jetway door about to close.

When she went to board her flight, the gate agent questioned the size of her personal travel bag, so she put it in the baggage sizer.

"I put it in and when I went to take it out my arm right here got all scraped up. I was bleeding," she said.

She said the gate agent then hurried her to board.

"She said, 'Come on, come on. Give me your boarding pass.' I would say I took about ten steps, and she said, 'Are you Beverly Ellis-Hebard?' I said, 'You just had my boarding pass. You just checked me in. Yes!' She said, 'All right, go! Go.'"

Once in flight, her reality set in.

The flight attendant tending to Ellis-Hebard's bloody wound said she'll be able to relax once they landed, in Jamaica!

The flight crew told Ellis-Hebard the flight to Jacksonville had a gate change, and she was now heading to the Caribbean.

Ultimately, Jamaican authorities allowed Ellis-Hebard to remain in the jetway, which she was told is considered U.S. soil.

The flight crew remained with her until the next flight to Philadelphia took off several hours later.

When the Investigative Team contacted Frontier Airlines, they would only say the issue was addressed with airport personnel.

They also offered Ellis-Hebard a $600 voucher and refunded her original ticket.