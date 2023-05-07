'Dangerous manoeuvres' of Russian jet around Polish plane

A Polish border guard plane patrolling the Black Sea near Romania, the European Union border agency Frontex, narrowly avoided a collision with a Russian fighter jet on Friday, Reuters reports, citing a statement by Polish and Romanian authorities.
A Russian Su-35 fighter jet made "aggressive and dangerous maneuvers" approaching the Polish aircraft without maintaining a safe distance. This led to turbulence, loss of altitude and temporary loss of control over the aircraft by the Polish crew, Anna Michalska, a spokesperson for the Polish Border Guard, tweeted on Sunday.
"The Russian jet flew just in front of the nose of the Polish plane, crossing its trajectory at a dangerous distance, estimated by the crew at about five metres," said Michalska.
The Romanian Ministry of National Defence said in a press release that the behavior of the Russian aircraft was completely unacceptable.
"This incident is a further proof of the provocative approach of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea," said the ministry.
"It looks like a planned provocation by Russia, the crew acted responsibly and luckily nothing happened. We can see that Russia is trying to draw international attention by such provocations," Piotr Müller, Polish government spokesperson, told Polsat News on Sunday.