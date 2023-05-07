Russian peacekeepers deliver over 30 tons of humanitarian cargo to Artsakh

The military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent delivered more than 30 tons of humanitarian cargo from the multinational project "We are United" for the residents of Artsakh. The Peacekeeper Telegram channel reports.
“Russian peacekeepers regularly carry out activities to work with local residents, collect information about those most in need of help, interact with charitable organizations and transfer the necessary humanitarian assistance to children's educational institutions and families in Artsakh.
One of these campaigns took place in the schools of the city of Stepanakert. Russian peacekeepers distributed food packages to the most distinguished students of the school, low-income families, and pupils and educators of one of the orphanages also received humanitarian assistance,” the report says.