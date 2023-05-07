Serbia education minister resigns over school shooting

Serbia's Education Minister Branko Ruzic resigned on Sunday over last week's shooting at an elementary school in which eight children and a security guard were killed, amid public anger over that and another mass shooting just a day later, Reuters reported.
The country is in shock and mourning over the two shootings: the school massacre in the capital on Wednesday and a rampage outside the city on Thursday in which eight people died.
The suspects in both cases—respectively a 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man—are in custody.
Serbia’s opposition parties, who blame Prime Minister Ana Brnabic's government for failing to prevent the two rampages, have called on supporters to join an anti-government march on Monday evening in Belgrade. They demanded Ruzic's resignation, among other things.