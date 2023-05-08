India tourist boat capsize incident death toll rises to 21

The death toll in the boat capsize incident in India rose to 21 on Monday, the Regional Fire Range Officer said, ANI reported.
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.
Regional Fire Range Officer Shiju KK said, "So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don't know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not."
According to the preliminary data of the local authorities, there could have been 35-40 passengers, including children, on this boat.