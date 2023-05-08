News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 08
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Show news feed
India tourist boat capsize incident death toll rises to 21
India tourist boat capsize incident death toll rises to 21
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The death toll in the boat capsize incident in India rose to 21 on Monday, the Regional Fire Range Officer said, ANI reported.

The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.

Regional Fire Range Officer Shiju KK said, "So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don't know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not."

According to the preliminary data of the local authorities, there could have been 35-40 passengers, including children, on this boat.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos