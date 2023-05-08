Car falls into ravine in Armenia’s Kotayk Province, child among injured

At 6:13am on Monday, the Kotayk provincial crisis management center received a call that a car had fallen into a ravine on the Hrazdan-Charentsavan motorway, there are injured, and one of whom was trapped in the vehicle, the Rescue Service of Armenian informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It was found that the aforesaid car had gone off road on the Yerevan-Sevan section of the M4 motorway, hit a roadside barrier, then a tree, and had fallen about 6 meters into a ravine.

The driver (born in 1970) and one passenger (born in 2010) were hospitalized at Charentsavan Medical Center before the rescuers arrived at the scene.

The rescuers took the other passenger (born in 1964) out of this car, carried this person to a waiting ambulance, and this victim was also hospitalized at Charentsavan Medical Center.