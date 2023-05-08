Armenia ruling force MP: Premier goes to Moscow regularly, yes, maybe he did, I don't know

I have no information. The Prime Minister goes to Moscow on a regular basis. Yes, he probably did, I don't know when he went. Armen Khachatryan, an MP from the ruling majority “Civil Contract” (CC) Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporter at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan Monday, referring to the information that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Moscow.
When asked if the process of signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan could be moved to Moscow since there was no success in Washington, Khachatryan answered: "I still do not have summary information on the results of the American negotiations, therefore I cannot say anything."
But he did not rule out that the NA will call Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan to parliament and will be informed about the process.
"Any discussion and negotiation is already positive. The question is, what are the results? It would be great if our expectations are met. But as you can see, it is a complicated process, and we may have a long way to go in terms of expectations," Khachatryan said.
Regarding PM Pashinyan's statement that the parameters of the aforesaid peace treaty may not be acceptable for the Armenian people, the ruling force MP said: "It is very clear and understandable. They can propose such conditions—and they propose—that are red lines for us and are not acceptable. Azerbaijan will try to do everything to create a favorable situation for its interests, which is not acceptable for us in many cases."
Khachatryan expressed confidence that there will always be provocations from Azerbaijan, and the only question is at what level these provocations will be.