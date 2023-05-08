News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 08
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Show news feed
Ex-governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Russian peacekeepers went out on 5km section, Azerbaijanis came and drove into
Ex-governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Russian peacekeepers went out on 5km section, Azerbaijanis came and drove into
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


I was not a member of any party, my mission is the protection of the motherland, I am the man that my child died on the battlefield, I did not come to the funeral. Melikset Poghosyan, former governor of Armenia’s Syunik Province, told this to reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan Monday.

Asked what business he has standing with the incumbent Armenian authorities, he answered: "I stand with my state, my people, my border. Why are you dividing the people? I'm not on anyone's side. (…). Three hundred kilometers from Narnadzor to Khoznavar [villages], a new border, new engineering work was done by me. The Lake Sev is the task of the [Armenian] army, I was resolving the issue of the southern part."

To the remark that the Azerbaijanis advanced in the area of Tegh village and when asked how many meters they went back in that area, Poghosyan responded: "They came, drove into the 5km section. Where the Russian peacekeeping troops were stationed, they came out, they [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] drove into that section. There are [military] outposts there that they went 5 meters forward or back."

He emphasized that the Armenian border guard troops should have guarded that area, but there are clashes in that area every day.

"Our side and their side are not able to carry out engineering work, there are shots," said the former governor of Syunik.

As for the Armenian militia, he noted: "The militia maintains 26 combat positions from Tegh to Khoznavar [villages]. We have intensified the defense of the armed forces so that the armed forces can fulfill their tasks as of today. The [Armenian] nation must become an army. Our numbers are few, theirs—many. It happened in the 1990s as well, but we managed to solve our problems together. A pillow isn't about sleeping alone, it's about thinking."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One of 2 Azerbaijanis who crossed into Armenia is sentenced to 11 years, 6 months, 15 days in prison
Agshin Babirov was found guilty of illegally crossing the Armenian state border, as well as illegally transporting firearms and ammunition across the border…
 Opposition MP: Karabakh is just gateway for Azerbaijan toward Armenia
“New hard events are expected in the near future,” Tigran Abrahamyan added...
 Bayramov: Progress of preparation of peace treaty with Armenia not met expectations yet
Azerbaijan calls on the Armenian side to show good will and make greater efforts within the framework of settlement negotiations in all dimensions, the Azerbaijani FM said…
 Armen Khachatryan: Azerbaijan has recognized Armenia territorial integrity
But it is not visible in active, practical steps, the Armenian ruling force MP added…
 Turkey defense minister: Threat of falling back into hostilities between Azerbaijan, Armenia grows
The longer it takes to hammer out a deal…
 France FM calls Karabakh an ‘enclave inside Azerbaijan’
Also, Colonna announced a possible meeting between Armenian PM Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Aliyev, in Chisinau
Most
Read Viewed
Photos