News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 08
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Show news feed
Turkey FM announces possible Erdogan-Assad meeting this year
Turkey FM announces possible Erdogan-Assad meeting this year
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may meet with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in 2023, the Turkish foreign minister announced.

Speaking about the possibility of talks between the two leaders after the meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran on Wednesday in Moscow, Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he expects it to happen this year.

On March 16, Syrian President Assad announced that he is ready to meet with Turkish President Erdogan after the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran president on official visit to Syria for first time after conflict
The Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade of Syria welcomed Raisi at the international airport of Syrian capital Damascus...
 Israel damages Aleppo airport runway during its attack on city
Israeli Air Force planes fired missiles at Syrian army positions in the suburbs of Aleppo…
 Turkey defense minister calls Syria talks in Moscow ‘positive’
“An important contribution has been made,” Akar said…
 Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps advisor killed in Israel attack on Damascus
Syria's air defense systems shot down some of the rockets that were fired from the Golan Heights occupied by the Israeli military...
 US carries out airstrikes in Syria
Against Iran-aligned groups whom it blamed for a drone attack that killed an American contractor, wounded another, and also hurt five U.S. troops, the Pentagon said…
 Mikhail Bogdanov: Russia is coordinating consultations’ timeframe with Syria, Iran, Turkey
The Russian deputy FM noted…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos