Bayramov: Progress of preparation of peace treaty with Armenia not met expectations yet

Azerbaijan calls on the Armenian side to show good will and make greater efforts within the framework of settlement negotiations in all dimensions. Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this during a press briefing with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis Monday in Vilnius, Day.Az reports.

"I presented detailed information about the post-conflict situation in our region, Azerbaijan's efforts to advance the regional peace agenda, including the last phase of negotiations on the draft peace agreement with Armenia in the United States," said the Azerbaijani FM.

He argued that despite the partial dynamics in all three aspects of the settlement—that is, in the preparation of the draft peace agreement which will determine the basis of bilateral relations—, the progress achieved in the delimitation of the state border and the restoration of transport and communication links has not met expectations yet.