Iran MFA spox: Azerbaijani diplomats expelled in response to expulsion of Iranian diplomats
Region:Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Four Azerbaijani diplomats were expelled from Iran in response to Baku's expulsion of Iranian diplomats. This was stated by the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, answering the question about the expulsion of four Azerbaijani diplomats from Iran.

Nasser Kanaani confirmed this news, saying that it was a response to Azerbaijan's "destructive actions" regarding the expulsion of four Iranian diplomats, IRNA reports.

"We have always clearly and transparently expressed our views on relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan," he said in response to the recent statements by the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

"The relations between the two countries are strong, and we should not take any action that is not in the interests of both countries, but in the interests of those parties who want to harm those relations," Kanaani added.
