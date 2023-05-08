Cavusoglu: We are discussing steps to be taken against Armenia with president of Turkey

The Turkish foreign minister spoke again about Turkey's concerns regarding the Operation Nemesis monument that was unveiled in Armenia’s capital Yerevan.

During a program of a Turkish TV station, Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that it is unacceptable for them the installing of a monument “making a hero out of the persons who killed the officers of the Ottoman army and the Azerbaijani brothers.”

He emphasized that they informed the Armenian authorities about this either through the envoy or through other channels.

"We are discussing the steps to be taken against Armenia with the President of Turkey," added the Turkish FM.

A fountain-memorial dedicated to Operation Nemesis members, who coordinated the assassination of the Turkish ringleaders who carried out the Armenian Genocide, was unveiled on April 25 in downtown Yerevan.

Subsequently, Turkey closed its airspace for Armenian aircraft, including the aircraft serving the Armenian prime minister.