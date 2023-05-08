News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 08
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Show news feed
Cavusoglu: We are discussing steps to be taken against Armenia with president of Turkey
Cavusoglu: We are discussing steps to be taken against Armenia with president of Turkey
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Turkish foreign minister spoke again about Turkey's concerns regarding the Operation Nemesis monument that was unveiled in Armenia’s capital Yerevan.

During a program of a Turkish TV station, Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that it is unacceptable for them the installing of a monument “making a hero out of the persons who killed the officers of the Ottoman army and the Azerbaijani brothers.”

He emphasized that they informed the Armenian authorities about this either through the envoy or through other channels.

"We are discussing the steps to be taken against Armenia with the President of Turkey," added the Turkish FM.

A fountain-memorial dedicated to Operation Nemesis members, who coordinated the assassination of the Turkish ringleaders who carried out the Armenian Genocide, was unveiled on April 25 in downtown Yerevan.

Subsequently, Turkey closed its airspace for Armenian aircraft, including the aircraft serving the Armenian prime minister.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hulusi Akar: Preparations underway to open Turkey-Armenia border gate
According to the Turkish defense minister, this border gate was used in February for the passage of Armenian aid and rescue workers to the earthquake zone of Turkey…
 Armenia legislature speaker: Establishing peace in this region is impossible without Turkey
Alen Simonyan expressed hope that Turkey will take practical steps to establish peace in the region…
 Parliament speaker does not want Nemesis statue installation to be perceived in Turkey as Armenia foreign policy
The decision to install this monument in Yerevan was made by the local government, Alen Simonyan said at a press conference in Turkey...
 Alen Simonyan in Ankara: Certain achievements recorded in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process
“But the unsolved problems are still many,” the Armenian legislature speaker added at the summit of Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation…
 Turkey continues to keep its airspace closed for Armenia aircraft
Half of the 80 passengers of the cancelled Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flight have received reimbursement…
 US State Dept.: We note with disappointment Turkey announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight
US strongly supports Armenia-Turkey normalization, said the department principal deputy spokesperson...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos