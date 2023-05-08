airBaltic to resume Riga-Yerevan-Riga flights after 12-year break

From May 17, Latvian national carrier airBaltic will resume operating flights on the route Riga-Yerevan-Riga after 12 years of break.
These flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays, “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
airBaltic airline fleet is increased with new Airbus A220-300 aircrafts.
For the availability of respective airline tickets, their acquisition and other details, please visit the webpage of the airline at airbaltic.com or contact the local travel agency.