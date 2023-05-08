News
airBaltic to resume Riga-Yerevan-Riga flights after 12-year break
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

From May 17, Latvian national carrier airBaltic will resume operating flights on the route Riga-Yerevan-Riga after 12 years of break.

These flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays, “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

airBaltic airline fleet is increased with new Airbus A220-300 aircrafts.

For the availability of respective airline tickets, their acquisition and other details, please visit the webpage of the airline at airbaltic.com or contact the local travel agency.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
