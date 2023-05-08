FlyOne Armenia: Dubai air traffic controllers did not allow aircraft to enter Dubai airspace

The information regarding the landing in Shiraz city of Iran of the Yerevan-Dubai-Yerevan flight of the FlyOne Armenia airline on Sunday received a certain reaction on social media, FlyOne Armenia informed in a statement.
"On May 7 of this year, the plane of FLYONE ARMENIA conducted the Yerevan-Dubai-Yerevan flight. Dubai air traffic controllers did not allow the airline's aircraft to enter Dubai's airspace for reasons that still need to be further clarified. The aircraft commander decided to land at the Shiraz airport until the problem is clarified.
"Since the FLYONE ARMENIA airline does not yet operate flights to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and due to a non-working day, the documentation work for the continuation of the flight required a little longer. After renewing and receiving all the permits, the aircraft continued its flight and landed at the Dubai airport," FlyOne Armenia added, in particular, in its statement.