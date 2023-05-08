News
Sarsang Reservoir of Karabakh virtually empty (PHOTOS)
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

For more than three months, Azerbaijan has been preventing the repair of the damage at the Aghavno-Berdzor section of the only high-voltage electricity line entering Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from Armenia, noted the Artsakh Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures.

They added that in order to deepen the energy crisis in Artsakh, Azerbaijan interrupted the work of the natural gas pipeline from Armenia to Artsakh on a regular basis; two months have already passed since the last shutdown.

As a result, the hydropower plant built on the Sarsang Reservoir was the only option to alleviate the energy crisis in Artsakh, and an unprecedented amount of water was released from the reservoir to generate electricity in winter.

The first photo below shows the Sarsang Reservoir before the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, whereas the second photo below shows the current state of this reservoir.

68350_w-700x367.jpg (37 KB)

image-05-05-23-05-04-1-700x416.jpeg (87 KB)
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
